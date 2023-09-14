 Crafts Council of West Bengal hosts Agomoni 

If you love all things handloom and hand-made highlighting the rich traditions of Bengal, then head over to Agomoni this weekend for their grand Puja sale. Hosted by the Crafts Council of West Bengal, the exhibition would display art, crafts, jewellery, saris, and more. The inauguration ceremony on September 15 at 4:30 pm will be graced by chief guest and danseuse Tanusree Shankar. So, if you are still looking for places to shop for your Puja looks or gifting purposes, then do make it a point to drop by.

What: Agomoni, annual Puja Sale

When: September 15- 17, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Ganges Art Gallery