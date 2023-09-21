Goethe Institut and Alliance Francaise du Bengale to host Long Night of LiteratureS

Do not miss this one of a kind event

Making its debut in the City of Joy, The Long Night of LiteratureS is a series of discussions by renowned authors from eleven European countries. Presented by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Delhi and Kolkata and held at Goethe Institut- Max Mueller Bhavan and Alliance Francaise du Bengale, the evening would see European authors interacting with Indian audience about their work and all things literature.

The participating authors include Julia von Lucadou (Germany), Clarence Boulay (France), Elisa Garcia Diez (Spain), Susana Moreira Marques (Portugal), Harald Darer (Austria), Attila Bartis (Hungary), Zygmunt Miloszewski (Poland), Bikash Dihingia (United Kingdom), Hari Spanou (EU Delegation), Zanna Sloniowska (Ukraine) and Bostjan Videmsek (Slovenia).

What: Long Night of LiteratureS

When: September 25, 2023

Where: Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan and Alliance Francaise du Bengale (both at Park Mansions)

Time: 5 pm onwards

Registration: Details are available on official websites. Registration is free but mandatory