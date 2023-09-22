Art exhibition Paint and Strokes to showcase Avanish Trivedi’s work at Taj City Centre Newtown

Art connoisseurs do not miss Paint and Strokes an art exhibition by artist Avanish Trivedi at the Shamiana, Taj City Centre Newtown. Through the exhibition, he brings to life the captivating essence of the City of Joy and takes viewers on an unforgettable journey of the city through his brush strokes. The artworks are mostly done in acrylics and watercolours and highlight the myriad everyday street scenes of Kolkata including rickshaw pullers, Durga Puja celebrations, and more. The vibrant colours and relatable images make the exhibition unique.

What: Paint & Strokes Exhibition

Where: Shamiana, Taj City Centre Newtown

When: September 22- 23, 2023