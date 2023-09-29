Check out what keeps Kolkata busy in the days ahead 

Indulge takes a look that events that would keep you busy for the week ahead.

All for Money

Watch Pore Paoa Sholo Ana on September 29, a theatre organised by Behala Bratyojon and directed by Kharaj Mukherjee which talks about the most pivotal thing in our life- money. Armed with comic timing and a serious message it stars Mukherjee, Supriya Dutta, Shantanu Ghosh, and others. It will be held at Rabindra Bhavan from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in .

Art Affair

Boho Trunk Café and Store is hosting an art exhibition by Achintya Hazra. The eminent artist displays artworks in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and more. His artworks have earned him national and international recognition and awards. The exhibition is up for view between noon to 10 pm till October 6, 2023.

Folk Melodies

National award winner Kabir Suman is all set to perform Bengal folk at its purest form at the event - Maa Bhashae Bangla Kheyal on September 30. Do not forget to attend this memorable evening at Kala Kunj Auditorium from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at bookmyshow . com

Pop-up Shop

Head over to Café The Eggspresso for the Puja Parbon hosted by Crafty Calcutta from September 30. Experience the space become a hub of fashion, lifestyle, art, and music; and tick all your shopping wish list with beautiful items from home-grown brands. Participating brands include Qala Ghar, Be Artsy, Scratch, Bonny’s Creations, and more. Open to all from 1 pm to 8 pm till October 1.

Go Traditional

If you are looking to adorn traditional attires this Durga Puja, then you cannot skip visiting Utsav, a pre-puja lifestyle pop-up curated by Bourani by Susmita at the Sovabazaar Rajbari from September 30. From saris to jewellery you would get them all here. The exhibition is on from 2 pm – 9 pm till October 2, 2023.

Food thrills

Looking for the best meal for groups of two, four and six? Visit UNO Pizzeria & Grill at City Centre II today and opt for their Sharing Hearts Meal. Depending on the size of the group choose from their signature dishes like Deep-Dish Pizza, Burgers, salads, pastas, and desserts at a pocket pinch price.

Musical Evening

Popular indie band When Chai Met Toast comes to Kolkata as part of their Love You the Same tour on October 6. Head over to JW Marriott Kolkata with music-lover friends and do not miss their performance from 7 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider. in