Here's what's happening around town

Here's whats happening around town.
Romeo- Juliet Revisited
Here’s your chance to witness the age-old classic Romeo and Juliet penned by William Shakespeare but with a modern twist. Anya Theatre’s eponymous production at the Academy of Fine Arts on April 5 from 6:30 pm is one to catch up on if you are interested in the various versions of the tale. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Monsoon Music
If you want to immerse yourself in the musical jugalbandi of Srikanta Acharya and Joy Sarkar, then drop in at the musical evening at Mahanayak Uttam Mancha. Named Brishti Tomake Dilam, the event will take you through twenty-five years of their musical journey on April 6 from 6:30 pm. Tickets on Insider.
Shop Your Heart Out
Ahead of Poila Baisakh of Bengali New Year, finish your last-minute shopping at the Naba Baisakh edit by Crafty Calcutta at Gallery Gold. A celebration of art, music, lifestyle, and food, find your fashion statement through several home-grown brands including Artfully Yours, Samriddhi, Alo Clothings, Craftea, and more. The pop-up is on from 2 pm to 8 pm on April 6 and 7. Entry Free.
A Century Celebration
Lose yourself in the mesmerising voice of musician duo Sourendro and Soumyojit on April 6 as they take the stage to celebrate the centenary of the Income Tax Bar Association of Calcutta. Take your seats by 6:30 pm at the Science City Auditorium and revel in the sweet melodies. Tickets on Insider.
Heritage Hauntings
Want to spend a night listening to stories of Kolkata’s past especially those which local legends say to have experienced some paranormal activities? Then join Avijit Dhar Chowdhury from Kolkata Explorers on April 6 for an unforgettable night of history, heritage, and hauntings. The meeting point is at The Oberoi Grand and the tour begins at 10:30 pm to 5:30 am. Tickets on Allevents.
Osho in Kolkata
Brace yourself for musician Osho Jain who would be stopping at Roots as part of his Kya Karenge Tour in Kolkata on April 7. His melodies carry tender messages. From Tu Aisa Kaise Hai to Kya Karenga, he has made people sway to his tunes. The concert begins at 8 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.
Luxe Fever
Here’s your chance to find everything luxe under one roof. Curated by luxury style curator Chikki Goenka comes The Holiday Edit of Styleograph. Browse through a collection of Indian labels that would perfectly cater to your summer vacations and travel wear. From designers Kanika Goyal to Dhruv Kapoor, from Verandah by Anjali to Rara Avis, check them all here at ITC Royal Bengal on April 9 from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry Free.