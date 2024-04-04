Here's what's happening around town

Romeo- Juliet Revisited

Here’s your chance to witness the age-old classic Romeo and Juliet penned by William Shakespeare but with a modern twist. Anya Theatre’s eponymous production at the Academy of Fine Arts on April 5 from 6:30 pm is one to catch up on if you are interested in the various versions of the tale. Tickets on Thirdbell.

Monsoon Music

If you want to immerse yourself in the musical jugalbandi of Srikanta Acharya and Joy Sarkar, then drop in at the musical evening at Mahanayak Uttam Mancha. Named Brishti Tomake Dilam, the event will take you through twenty-five years of their musical journey on April 6 from 6:30 pm. Tickets on Insider.

Shop Your Heart Out

Ahead of Poila Baisakh of Bengali New Year, finish your last-minute shopping at the Naba Baisakh edit by Crafty Calcutta at Gallery Gold. A celebration of art, music, lifestyle, and food, find your fashion statement through several home-grown brands including Artfully Yours, Samriddhi, Alo Clothings, Craftea, and more. The pop-up is on from 2 pm to 8 pm on April 6 and 7. Entry Free.