Here's what's happening around Kolkata this week

Here’s your chance to admire some of the many works of the late artist KG Subramanyan at the Waypoint Café. The art exhibition titled ‘Drawings from Oxford’ is a curated collection of artworks by him from his time at St Catherine’s College. The exhibition celebrates the centenary of the artist and is in collaboration with Seagull. It is up for viewing till May 11 from 8 am to 10 pm, except Mondays.