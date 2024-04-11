Here's what's happening around Kolkata this week

Indulge gives you a sneak peek of interesting events around town
4th Bell Theatre Festival announces its third edition from April 12 – 15 at Gyan Mancha. The four-day festival will felicitate notable personalities like Sohini Sengupta and Chapal Bhaduri. It will feature renowned theatre groups like Nandikar, Kanchrapara, Krishti, and more. A day is also dedicated to campus theatre competition that provides a platform for new-age theatre lovers to take the stage. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Photography enthusiasts can head over to the Endangered Spaces exhibition which puts together works from Helene Guetary and Jayesh Sharma including a collaborative video installation. Curated by Anurag Kanoria, the exhibition is on at the Indian Museum from today till April 15, 2024. It is open to the general public for viewing between 10 am to 6 pm.
Here’s your chance to admire some of the many works of the late artist KG Subramanyan at the Waypoint Café. The art exhibition titled ‘Drawings from Oxford’ is a curated collection of artworks by him from his time at St Catherine’s College. The exhibition celebrates the centenary of the artist and is in collaboration with Seagull. It is up for viewing till May 11 from 8 am to 10 pm, except Mondays.
Progressive Rock band Time Throttle is making a stop at Hard Rock Café, Kolkata on April 14 to conclude its Tool Tribute tour. If rock is a genre you love then this is a night that cannot be missed. Get your gang ready and book your seats today. Start rocking from 9 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.
The all-women audio–drama group Mad Balikas is set to perform their first independent stage show titled Unmadinir Kathakata at the Tapan Theatre conference room from 6 pm onwards on April 14 . The two-hour drama is all about the fictional history of women in Bengal through the light of different ancient riddles, rhymes, and paradoxes. Open to all. Entry Free.
Get ready to listen to Chandrabindoo take over the stage at Park Street Social on April 15. The Bengali band from Kolkata has over the years garnered popularity with their relatable and colloquial lyrics not only within the city but also among Bengali Diaspora elsewhere. The performance begins from 9 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.
Do not miss out on the chance to hear Padma Bhushan awardee and singer Usha Uthup live at the Princeton Club. Sway to her melodious tunes while gorging on sumptuous delicacies like Pita Wrap with Falafel, Carrot Raisin Salad, Crepes Florentine, and Kahlua chocolate Pudding to name a few. The performance begins on April 20 at 7 pm. Tickets on Insider.