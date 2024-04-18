Here's what to do in Kolkata this week

Dance enthusiasts and trainees must not miss this opportunity to enroll for the dance workshop from April 25 onwards, Aranyak, by Odissi exponent Sharmila Biswas at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC). The unique workshop brings to life the essence of animals on the dance floor. Participants will learn how to embody animals, reflect emotions and expressions of nature, and techniques to infuse storytelling into dance. For more details and to enroll visit the KCC website.