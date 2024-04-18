Here's what to do in Kolkata this week

Check out the happening events around town.
For Sorano’s Regional Selects, check out flavours from Sardinia which is known for its rich seafood offerings. Dishes like Culurgiones di Chanterelle, and the coastal-inspired Malloreddus Alla Marinara or desserts like Seadas, await you during this limited-edition menu. Available until April 25. Reservations at 087773 63706.
The recently opened Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (B-Caf) by Reena Dewan brings you closer to art in your neighbourhood. Its inaugural art exhibition – ECOTONE by Koustabh Chakraborty reflects the connection one has with one’s land, community, and nature. The exhibition is open to all till April 30, 2024, between 4 pm to 8 pm at Regents Apartments, Ground Floor.
Get ready to groove to the music and beats of Nikhil Chinapa at Roots. Gather all your friends and head over for a smashing time over music and food. The party begins on April 19 at 8 pm onwards. Tickets are available at Insider.
Head over to the Cheesserted Dessert Masterclass at Yauatcha on April 20 to learn three envious desserts that you can devour this summer. Learn the integrities of making Mango and Blueberry Cheesecake, Mishti Doi Brûlée Cheesecake, and Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse. Reservations at +91 97739 01920
Celebrating Bertolt Brecht’s 125th birth anniversary, Ashokenagar Natyaanan presents Amader Goppo inspired by his play Fear and Misery of the Third Reich. It is directed by and stars Chandan Sen along with Shantilal Mukherjee, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Panchanan Banerjee, and members of Natyaanan. The play begins at 6:30 pm on April 20 , so book your seats today. Tickets at Thirdbell.
Want to witness a tale of love? Then watch the Taj Mahal being performed on–stage at Tapan Theatre on April 21 from 3 pm onwards. Written by Hara Bhattacharya, it’s a Gayeshpur Sanglap production. Tickets are available on Thirdbell.
Dance enthusiasts and trainees must not miss this opportunity to enroll for the dance workshop from April 25 onwards, Aranyak, by Odissi exponent Sharmila Biswas at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC). The unique workshop brings to life the essence of animals on the dance floor. Participants will learn how to embody animals, reflect emotions and expressions of nature, and techniques to infuse storytelling into dance. For more details and to enroll visit the KCC website.