Here's what to do in Kolkata this week

Dig deeper into the world of assets through the artistic curation by Ayan Mukherjee and Pradip Patra. The exhibition titled Possession? Sampotti? will be held from April 27 onwards at AM Studio (Sundays closed) and will penetrate deep into the consciousness by asking questions about its existence. Is it a boon or a bane; is it tangible or fantasy; its relation to the human psyche and most important of all, is it possessed by us or it possesses us? The exhibition is on till May 18, 2024.