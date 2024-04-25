Here's what to do in Kolkata this week

Take some time out from your busy schedule and indulge in art , music and theatre. Check out the list of events happening around town this week.
Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts for the premiere show of Kotha Bonpiyasi, the story of a wild girl. Presented by Nabamayukh Natyasanstha, the play is directed by Rishi Mukherjee. The third bell rings at 6:30 pm on April 26. Grab your tickets today from Thirdbell.
It is not every day that you get to see some of the fascinating photographs by internationally recognised photographer Mala Mukherjee. Check out a very special display of her works at the Tribe Café, Golpark till the end of this month. Entry Free and open to all.
Enjoy a night full of music, fun and food at the Hard Rock Café this Saturday. Join in for the musical tribute to Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi by the Guwahati band -Ecstacy where they perform to tunes like Summer of ’69 and Its My Life. The party begins from 9 pm onwards on April 27. Tickets on Insider.
Get a taste of Mime at this special performance by Kunal Motling at the Indian Museum Auditorium on April 27. Make a note of how silence and action speak through this performance. Drop by at 11 am.
Dig deeper into the world of assets through the artistic curation by Ayan Mukherjee and Pradip Patra. The exhibition titled Possession? Sampotti? will be held from April 27 onwards at AM Studio (Sundays closed) and will penetrate deep into the consciousness by asking questions about its existence. Is it a boon or a bane; is it tangible or fantasy; its relation to the human psyche and most important of all, is it possessed by us or it possesses us? The exhibition is on till May 18, 2024.
Celebrate International Jazz Day at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club with a tribute to this musical genre. Head for a curated vinyl listening session with handpicked iconic records spanning from the 1930’s to the present. Witness the musical journey of the evolution of Jazz through timeless melodies and rhythms. The session starts at 7 pm on April 30. Tickets on Insider.
If you want to sit back and enjoy a light-hearted entertainer then getting yourself the tickets for Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn on May 4 should be on your list. Presented by The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre, the drama will be staged at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity Amphitheatre from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are on KCC's official website.