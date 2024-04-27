Celebrate World Dance Day in Kolkata with a special screening of 'Call Me Dancer'

Kolkata is all set to celebrate World Dance Day on April 29 with the screening of Call Me Dancer, a documentary by Leslie Shampaine. Organised by Sapphire Creations Dance Company and Alliance Francaise du Bengale the event will host the debut screening of the documentary in Kolkata.

It will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Should Culture Be Global’ by Leslie, Sudarshan Chakravorty, dancer, choreographer and founder, Sapphire Creations Dance company; Riddhi Sen, actor; Ramanjit Kaur, internationally recognised theatre actor-director, moderated by Ratnottama Sengupta.