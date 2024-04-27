Celebrate World Dance Day in Kolkata with a special screening of 'Call Me Dancer'

Kolkata is all set to celebrate World Dance Day on April 29 with the screening of Call Me Dancer, a documentary by Leslie Shampaine. Organised by Sapphire Creations Dance Company and Alliance Francaise du Bengale the event will host the debut screening of the documentary in Kolkata.
It will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Should Culture Be Global’ by Leslie, Sudarshan Chakravorty, dancer, choreographer and founder, Sapphire Creations Dance company; Riddhi Sen, actor; Ramanjit Kaur, internationally recognised theatre actor-director, moderated by Ratnottama Sengupta.
Call Me Dancer is based on the real life of Manish, the lead dancer of the film Yea Ballet and serves as a voice and tribute of those hundreds of dancers whose stories are not highlighted.
Leslie states, “The arts can change lives and can act as an instrument for erasing boundaries — be it racial, religious, socio-economic or national. Ballet master Yehuda Ma’or approached me to tell this story because I am a former professional ballet dancer and he knew I would bring an insider's point of view, sensitivity and understanding to this story.”
“I wish to convey the passion and inner joy that dancers feel and that allows them to push past pain to become as good as they can be. I want audiences around the world to be moved by the telling of this story and to appreciate the enormous potential of this athletic art form to bring people together,” she adds.
The movie has already made the rounds of several film festivals and has won over 17 awards. It celebrates dance and the brains behind them, on what better a day than World Dance Day.
What: Film Screening of Call Me Dancer followed by panel discussions
Where: Alliance Francaise du bengale (Park Mansions, Park Street)
When: April 29, 5 pm onwards
Open to all. Entry Free.