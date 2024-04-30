Visit these Kolkata corners for a Jazzy celebration today

Coffee and Cocktail Bar AM PM Kolkata is taking steps to celebrate their first International Jazz Day in the city. The restaurant which has become extremely popular for its innovative curations is onto another big one with a two-day Jazz concert complemented by the genre-inspired cocktails.

Catch the Yohei Saito Sextet featuring Yohei Saito on the trombone, Agneya Singh and Aniket Chaturvedi on the saxophone, Aditya Bhagavatula on the drums, Pradyumna Manot on the piano and Aditya Servaia on the bass.

While the first day will be a tribute to Miles Davis and his album Kind of Blue and the day after will be all about Blue Train by Johnny Coltrane. Along with the music, do not forget to indulge yourself in the fabulous bar bites and cocktails created by mixologist Pankaj Singh Gusain.

What: International Jazz Day

Where: AM PM, Celica Park

When: April 30 and May 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

For reservations: +91 98301 53317