Visit these Kolkata corners for a Jazzy celebration today

Music lovers can head over today to two of the most-loved joints of the city to experience World Jazz Day concerts. Below are the details.
Coffee and Cocktail Bar AM PM Kolkata is taking steps to celebrate their first International Jazz Day in the city. The restaurant which has become extremely popular for its innovative curations is onto another big one with a two-day Jazz concert complemented by the genre-inspired cocktails.
Catch the Yohei Saito Sextet featuring Yohei Saito on the trombone, Agneya Singh and Aniket Chaturvedi on the saxophone, Aditya Bhagavatula on the drums, Pradyumna Manot on the piano and Aditya Servaia on the bass.
While the first day will be a tribute to Miles Davis and his album Kind of Blue and the day after will be all about Blue Train by Johnny Coltrane. Along with the music, do not forget to indulge yourself in the fabulous bar bites and cocktails created by mixologist Pankaj Singh Gusain.
What: International Jazz Day
Where: AM PM, Celica Park
When: April 30 and May 1, 2024
Time: 8:30 pm onwards
For reservations: +91 98301 53317
With Jazz music, an important association that comes to mind are Vinyls which are now be increasingly revived through community hearing sessions like the one hosted on the special occasion by Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club.
The event features handpicked Vinyls from the 1930s to present and transports the listeners to a unique journey of melodies and rhythms which trace the evolution of the genre. Post the session, take your pick from the delicious menu of Omo or hop in to Mono and Love Me Twice for some retail therapy.
What: Vinyl Listening Session
Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Manoharpukur
When: April 30, 2024
Time: 7 pm onwards