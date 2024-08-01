Delve deep into Tagore’s world philosophies with this talk in Kolkata

If you want to delve deeper into the philosophy and works of Tagore then you might want to attend Bharat Anginay Bishwa, a talk presented by Dr. Guillaume Bridet, French scholar, professor and translator; moderated by Dr Kanchana Mukhopadhyay of Bingsha Shatabdi from 6 pm onwards. The talk will explore the acceptance of Tagore as the first Asian for the Nobel Prize, its rejection and how the world philosophies influenced his idea of Visva Bharati.