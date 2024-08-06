Explore a stunning array of fine jewellery at this premier event in Kolkata

House of Rose, one of India’s premier fine jewellery houses, is set to showcase an exclusive preview of its 2024 Jewellery Collection in Kolkata. The preview, hosted by Pallavi Khaitan is taking place at the luxurious Mandarin in Taj Bengal, on August 9 & 10, will highlight signature collections such as Colours of Life, Rocks N Rose and My Trousseau My Treasure. Additionally, this event will mark the debut of new collections Amun-Ra and Oihana.

For connoisseurs of fine jewellery and enthusiasts alike, this event promises a unique opportunity to explore the finest in jewellery craftsmanship and design.