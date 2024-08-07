Honouring Bimal De: A tribute concert by Fakira

Fakira, a renowned band from Bengal, is set to perform a heartfelt tribute concert in memory of Bimal De, fondly known as Biju Da. His sudden passing has left a void in the music community. Biju Da was a revered sound engineer, balancing the sounds for many famous artists from Bengal over the last two decades, and he was the key sound engineer for Fakira for the past ten years. This fundraising concert, titled "Biju Da r Jonno Ekok Fakira," will take place at Uttam Mancha on August 8, 5:30 pm onwards. The event will feature a three-hour performance by Fakira, showcasing both unplugged and plugged contemporary folk arrangements, with all proceeds from ticket sales being donated to support Biju Da’s bereaved family.