⁠Head over to these happening events in Kolkata this week!

Here's what you can check out in Kolkata this week-
Indulge in the rich flavours of Ilish at Astor Kolkata until August 31st. Highlights include Ilish Macher Ghee Dim Roast, Calcutta Cabin Style Ilish Macher Cutlet, Thakumar Bhapa Ilish, and Ilish Biryani. For reservations, call 033-2282-9957.
Immerse yourself in Shakespeare's timeless romance Romeo & Juliet, at Girish Manch, 6:30 pm onwards. Directed by Abanti Chakraborty and starring the dynamic Rwitobroto Mukherjee, this production by Anya Theatre promises a night of powerful performances and emotional storytelling. Don’t miss this captivating rendition of a classic love story. Tickets available online.
Witness a mesmerising evening with Natadha’s latest production, Nakshatra Shikar, inspired by Utpal Dutt’s seminal play. Directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay, the performance delves into the complex relationship between science, culture, and power in Emperor Samudragupta’s court. Featuring stellar performances by Ritam Sarkar, Sneha Banerjee, Anupurva Goswami, and Anurupa Sen, this play promises a captivating experience for the audience. The play starts at 6:15 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
Join the mesmerising musical journey of Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Sarod) and Pt. Bickram Ghosh (Tabla) as they celebrate 40 years of friendship and artistry. The maestros are holding a special concert, 6:30 pm onwards at the G.D Birla Sabhaghar, where their harmonious collaboration promises an unforgettable evening of Indian classical music. Tickets are available online.
For an evening of laughter, join Ashish Vidyarthi's Stand-Up Comedy Special - Vitthal Kaanya, 7 pm onwards at the Kala Kunj Auditorium. Experience his humorous take on life, from Delhi to Mumbai, reflecting on his 30-year journey in over 300 films across 11 languages. Expect candid anecdotes about his victories and failures, delivered with his unique charm. Enjoy a night of humour and heartfelt stories! Tickets are available online.
Experience a divine evening with Bhajan Sandhya featuring Shubha Mudgal, a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist. Held at GD Birla Sabhaghar 6:30 pm onwards, this musical extravaganza promises soulful bhajans and devotional music. Shubha Mudgal's powerful voice and emotive renditions will transport you to a realm of spiritual bliss. Tickets are available online.
Prepare to witness a musical spectacle at the Westside Pavillion as KING embarks on his Monopoly Moves album tour across India. This New Delhi-based hip-hop sensation will take the stage, featuring collaborations with top Indian hip-hop artists such as Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan, Raga, Karma, Sikander Kahlon, and Abhijay Sharma, 7 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.