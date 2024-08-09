⁠Head over to these happening events in Kolkata this week!

For an evening of laughter, join Ashish Vidyarthi's Stand-Up Comedy Special - Vitthal Kaanya, 7 pm onwards at the Kala Kunj Auditorium. Experience his humorous take on life, from Delhi to Mumbai, reflecting on his 30-year journey in over 300 films across 11 languages. Expect candid anecdotes about his victories and failures, delivered with his unique charm. Enjoy a night of humour and heartfelt stories! Tickets are available online.