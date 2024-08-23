Have you grabbed your tickets to these seven incredible events in Kolkata this week?

Here's what's happening around town this week!
Indulge in a unique culinary experience at Chapter 2’s Deboned Continental Hilsa Festival. This festival features exquisite Hilsa dishes with a European twist, like Hilsa Paella Ana Valenciana and more. Till September 12.
Head over to the Warehouse Cafe, for a mesmerizing evening with Nikhita Gandhi, one of Bollywood's most enchanting voices. Enjoy her soulful melodies and powerful performances in an intimate setting, starting at 10:30 pm onwards. This is your chance to witness her electrifying energy up close. Tickets available online.
Join the energetic Silajit alongside Prabuddha Banerjee for an exclusive evening of music and stories at KCC Offstage. This intimate event features live performances and personal anecdotes. Enjoy the magic of raw, unfiltered talent at Kolkata Centre for Creativity from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Experience Halwa, Amit Tandon's witty take on the evolution of marriage. This stand-up comedy show explores the ups and downs of long-term relationships with humor and relatability. Join him at Kala Mandir Auditorium, 7 pm onwards, for an evening of laughter as he delves into the quirks and challenges of married life. Tickets available online.
Don't miss the Kolkata Youth Ensemble's Sound of Healing, a tribute concert featuring 130 violinists under the patronage of Sri Amitava Ghosh. The event honors iconic Indian musicians and is divided into two segments, dedicated to Smt. Kanika Bandopadhaya, Smt. Suchitra Mitra, Ustad Rashid Khan, and Pandit Subhankar Banerjee. At Madhusudan Mancha, 5 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Witness the dramatic conflict between tradition and reform in Bisarjan, set in ancient Tripura. Directed by Partha Mukhopadhyay and written by Rabindranath Tagore, this play explores themes of faith, power, and sacrifice. Experience this gripping tale at Madhusudan Mancha on August 27, starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
Anthracite, Mumbai's Rap Rock/Nu Metal band, will be hitting the road with a tribute to Linkin Park on their Hard Rock Cafe India Tour. Known for their genre-blending sound, Anthracite is set to deliver an electrifying performance 9 pm onwards. Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-energy music at Hard Rock Cafe. Tickets available online.