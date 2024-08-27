Catch a glimpse of transformative art at this exhibition in Kolkata

Artful Stories, an exhibition hosted by Genesis Gallery, celebrating the transformative power of art. The event is an immersive journey into creativity and expression. Featuring a diverse range of mediums, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, and mixed media, we aim to explore the art of storytelling and the rich tapestry of narratives that shape our lives. We look forward to sharing this inspiring experience with you!

The exhibition will be showcase works by Akbar Padamsee, Akhilesh, Arjun Bhattacharjee, Arunanshu Chowdhury, Bhagat Singh, Bratin Khan, Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Chandrashekhar Morkonda, David Gerstein, Debabrata Sarkar, DVS Krishna, Jagannath Paul, Laxman Aelay, Naman Mahipal, Nayanna Kanodia, Oinam Dilip, Pintu Sikder, Prarthana Modi, S. Harshavardhana, Sachin Jaltare, Sanuj Birla, Saptarshi Naskar, Seema Kohli, Shipra Bhattacharya, Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharya, Sidharth, Soham Raha Subrata Das, Suchit Sahni, Sukanta Das, Suparna Mondal, Tapasya Gupta, Venkat Bothsa and Vernika Singh.

What: Artful Stories

When: Special Preview on Friday, August 30, 5 pm onwards | Exhibit continues on Saturday, August 31, 11am– 6pm

Where: Oberoi Grand

The exhibition will be on from September 5 to October 5 at Genesis Gallery.