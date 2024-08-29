Seven events in Kolkata that should be on your to-go list this week

Comedy shows, theatre plays and music concerts, Calcuttans have a lot in store this week -
Commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Habib Tanvir with Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan, a three-day festival celebrating his life and contributions to Indian theatre. Featuring exhibitions, workshops, performances and talks by theatre legends like Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav, this event is a must for theatre enthusiasts. Going on till September 1, at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Tickets available online.
Relax with an hour of lighthearted jokes by Naveen Richard, perfect for the entire family. Known for his classic humour, expect an assortment of meaningful, meaningless jokes, and some famously bad Hindi puns. 7 pm onwards, at the Chaitown Community. Tickets available online.
Witness the emotional journey of a Jatra artist facing obsolescence in Saudagarer Nouka by Ajitesh Bandyopadhyay. This play delves into the crisis of identity and relevance in the evolving world of performing arts, offering a powerful commentary on the transient nature of art and artists. At Tapan Theatre, 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Head over to Ramakrishna Mission, Golpark to experience a unique musical event Sangeetanjali featuring a solo performance by singer Agnibha Bandopadhyay and an introductory speech by Swami Suparnanda Maharaj. This evening promises a soulful blend of music and spirituality. 5 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Celebrate the essence of Darjeeling in Bengal with Anjan Dutt and Albert Lepcha (Kaboo) in Kolkatay Darjeeling – Ek Surila Safar. Enjoy songs that capture the spirit of the hills, as Anjan reminisces about his days in Darjeeling, and Kaboo showcases his musical talent. Taking place at Nazrul Mancha, 7 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Join the Queen of Melody, Shreya Ghoshal, for an enchanting night of music on her All Hearts Tour, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Known for her Bollywood and Tollywood hits, Shreya’s mesmerising voice will transport you to a world of timeless songs. 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Prepare for a theatrical treat with Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, and Vinay Pathak as they bring Macbeth and King Lear to life in back-to-back performances at the Kalamandir Auditorium. Expect high-octane drama as these classic tales unfold on stage, making for an unforgettable evening, 5 pm onwards. Tickets available online.