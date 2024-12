The talented artiste Arpita Chatterjee is back on stage with her solo musical play, My Name is Jaan, based on the life of "the gramophone girl", legendary singer and dancer Gauhar Jaan.

The riveting solo musical is directed by ace director Abanti Chakraborty, with music by Joy Sarkar.

What: My Name Is Jaan, a solo musical play by Arpita Chatterjee

When: December 6, 6.30 pm

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Tickets available on bookmyshow.