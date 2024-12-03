Mumbai’s Baro Market comes to Kolkata!

A

As we work with more people who believe like we do, that craftsmanship is the greatest asset we have, making things that are unique and special and tell stories that resonate with people is slowly becoming the most important factor in choosing something to own. The mass-produced cookie-cutter model is slowly giving way - not to where it will be replaced, but to where the cookie cut piece is chosen when necessary, not as a first option. We work very hard to democratise art and to take away the “privilege” seemingly associated with enjoying it - and we see how much people love that. In fashion, using the array of brilliant textiles we have in our heritage and doing absolutely anything with them is what makes today’s fashion so exciting - a look at the brands we will bring will show you that. Most fundamentally, what we do is make craft “sexy”: fine skills, age-old practices and generational traditions all come alive when you think different and re-imagine and design for today.