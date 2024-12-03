Mumbai’s Baro Market comes to Kolkata!
Founder-curator Srila Chatterjee brings Mumbai’s famed Baro Market to Kolkata for the very first time with a collection of art, crafts, decor, apparel and a whole lot more. Unique for its showcase of arts and crafts by artisans from across the country, Baro Market will be bringing an eclectic array of brands besides an immersive experience celebrating creativity, live music, food and craftsmanship.
The diverse line-up of brands includes Jamdani dresses and womenswear by Bhomra, lifestyle accessories from Dookdi, exquisite handloom saris from Nomi, and captivating and artistic bindi designs from The Bindi Project. One can also explore shadow boxes byAirDrome, mementos by Froggmag, offering affordable art for cinema and art enthusiasts by homegrown artists.
Ahead of the exhibition, we speak with Srila to know more.
Tell us how different this exhibition will be than others in the sustainable and green space?
I don’t know about others but every single thing we do is in that space called sustainability. It’s a choice of a way of life, a way of thinking and a way of doing business. It’s the only way we do it.
The must check-out labels and items?
Every one of them! You must understand that we are not like other markets that sell space: we curate craft, art and design and delve deeply into the people behind them; this means that every single thing on show is something we endorse - and love! There is no way I would even think of not asking you to check out every single one.
Tell us how you see the craft art and fashion space evolving and shaping up in the Indian market?
As we work with more people who believe like we do, that craftsmanship is the greatest asset we have, making things that are unique and special and tell stories that resonate with people is slowly becoming the most important factor in choosing something to own. The mass-produced cookie-cutter model is slowly giving way - not to where it will be replaced, but to where the cookie cut piece is chosen when necessary, not as a first option. We work very hard to democratise art and to take away the “privilege” seemingly associated with enjoying it - and we see how much people love that. In fashion, using the array of brilliant textiles we have in our heritage and doing absolutely anything with them is what makes today’s fashion so exciting - a look at the brands we will bring will show you that. Most fundamentally, what we do is make craft “sexy”: fine skills, age-old practices and generational traditions all come alive when you think different and re-imagine and design for today.
When: December 6 to 8, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Emami Art, Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Open to all