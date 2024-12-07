ArtsAcre Foundation's 8th edit of Art Haat is back in Kolkata

The 8th edition of the annual art fair and festival organised by ArtsAcre Foundation in association with Emami Art is on. This year, the foundation has organised a national-level art camp in collaboration with The Eye Within Art during the ArtHaat. In addition to this, an exhibition, Future Strokes 2024, is also organised where young talented artists will showcase their art works. Another great attraction is that the Foundation is one of the venues of the first edition of Bengal Biennale. There is also an ongoing European Union film festival, showcasing two films per day.

Like previous year, along with engaging art exhibitions, one can also enjoy and buy a variety of painting, artworks, handicrafts, plants and books, paired with cultural performances during the evening.

Dates: ArtHaat & film fest: Till December 9 | Exhibitions: Till January 5, 2025

Where: Arts Acre: Action Area III, F30, Newtown, Kolkata