British Council hosts an exclusive screening of Enola Holmes on Mar 1

All film buffs can head over to the British Council on March 1 for an exclusive screening of Enola Holmes as part of their Culture Fridays initiative. Take an exciting journey along the lanes of Victorian London with this movie which is being screened especially for those who drop in on Friday. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, as Enola; Helena Bonham Carter, as her mother; and Henry Cavill as Sherlock.
Enola Holmes is adapted from the young adult novel series by Nancy Springer and follows the adventure of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola. Her presence in the affluent English society is laden with her own journey of mystery and adreline pumping adventures. As she unravels clues, she also fights societal norms and stereotypical expectations. Packed with action, humour, messages and more, it’s a delightful adventure that cannot be missed.
The screening is open to all aged 18 and above with seating on first come first served basis. There are snacks on the charts too!
What: Exclusive Screening of Enola Holmes
When: March 1, 2024
Where: British Council, L & T Chambers, 16 Camac Street, Kolkata
Timings: 5 pm – 7 pm
Entry: Free