Here's what you can do around town this week

The Politics of Art
A visual treat for all theatre lovers, Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Mephisto is back on stage at Madhusudhan Mancha from 6:30 pm on March 1. An extremely engaging play set against the backdrop of turmoil-filled Germany, it traces the journey of an ambitious actor; but what price will he have to pay for his ambitions?
The Peace of War?
Nandikar’s much acclaimed production Panchajanya, directed and acted by veteran actor Sohini Sengupta will be staged at Kalamandir from 6:30 pm on March 2 onwards. The narrative highlights the journey of Krishna after the battle of Kurukshetra and is a contemplative verse on his actions while being one of the most powerful man of his time.
Music of two Bengals
Forum for Durgotsab brings together two coveted bands from India and Bangladesh on one platform after several years. Fossils and Nagar Baul James will be entertaining the audience through their melodious rock music during the Pujowalader Gaan Pujo event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium from 5 pm onwards on March 3.
Its Pawrty Time
It’s good news for pet parents and animal lovers! Raajkutir organises Pet Talks, a fun–filled day with your pets where both can engage in interesting activities, pet paintings, sessions with experts, meet other pet parents, adoption drives and your pets get a chance to socialise. The event begins noon onwards on March 3.
Modern Mythology
Chakdah Natyajon is back with its latest production, Paanch Phoron, a modern take on mythology at the Academy of Fine Arts. Directed by Suranjana Dasgupta and written by Sharmila Maitra it traces the lives of five female mythological characters from Indian epics. The event begins at 6:30 pm on March 5.
Narrative of Dance
Do not miss this one-of-a-kind Odissi Dance Festival at Gyan Manch which has been coneptualised and choreographed by Sharmila Biswas. With two back-to-back performances of Pagdandi on March 8 and Manoranjan on Mar 9, the audience is sure to be left spellbound with them. Tickets are available on 9830020770/ 9830019635.
The Queen of Dance
World-renowned dancer, choreographer, actor, and social activist Mallika Sarabhai will be taking the stage for Past Forward at GD Birla Sabhaghar to enthrall the audience with her captivating Bharatnatyam performance. Through the dance narrative, we travel through the changing positions of women, gender, caste politics, and a range of poetry and music styles. The performance is part of Pickle Factory Dance Foundation Season 4. The event begins at 7 pm on March 16.