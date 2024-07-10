Discover Nawabi legacy through art and history in Kolkata

The multimedia exhibition, organised by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), aims to shed light on this community’s history, and the legacy of the Nawabs who made it their home after their displacement. This event is part of the IFA’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural research and heritage preservation. Supported by BNP Paribas India, the exhibition stresses on the importance of remembering and honouring our shared histories.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, an art lover, or someone interested in cultural studies, Mulaqat Metiabruz Se offers an opportunity to connect with the legacy of Metiabruz.