Here's your events guide in Kolkata for this week

Check out your weekly guide of events in Kolkata.
Icchemoto Productions presents the play ‘Ghoom Nei’ which depicts the life of the lower working strata of the society under a dictatorial regime and how the strata come together to bring a light of hope in their lives. The play will be staged at Madhusudhan Mancha from 6:30 pm. Tickets are available online.
The city’s premiere brewpub Effingut Kolkata will be hosting the Effingut Hop Fest to celebrate the chain's 10th anniversary. The event promises to provide an unparalleled experience to its patrons through engaging activities, curated menu, and a sensational musical line-up. Celebrate with the finest brews like In-Cider Ale or Very Berry Pop; to a delightful fusion of food including Mexican Fish Crackers or Thai Chilli Mushroom; and live performances by the band Kabira and numerous DJs. On till July 14.
If you want to indulge in the exotic, healthy, and tasty flavours of the season, then head over to the Cha Bar Mango Festival. From global dishes like Mediterranean Mango Salad to Mango Pie; to cool drinks like Mango Mojito and Mango bubble Ice Tea that soothe your parched throats or the classic favourite Mango Sundae; you would get them all here.
Musician Rupankar Bagchi is set to mesmerise the listeners with his performance at the GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6:30 pm onwards. Listen to him performing renditions of various popular songs by Rabindranath Tagore, Lalan Fakir, Manna Dey, Salil Chowdhury, and more. Tickets are available online.
Get a chance to meet and interact with the legendary Anjan Dutt during the latest edition of KCC Offstage curated by Nabarun Bose. Dutt will be performing live and unplugged and sharing anecdotes from his musical journey. The event starts at 6:30 pm at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Tickets are available on the official website.
Chakdah Natyajan presents Panchforon directed by Suranjana Dasgupta and written by Sharmila Maitra from 6:30 pm at Girish Mancha. The play depicts the lives of five female characters from Indian epics and unknown facts about their journey. Tickets are available online.
Book your dates for Ehsaas come to Hard Rock Café, Kolkata. Enjoy their musical performance along with delicious dishes and drinks and cherish an unforgettable evening. The event begins at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available online.