Check out 16 Pata by Hypokrites, which is all set to be staged on August 11 at Gyan Mancha. Written by playwright Mohit Chattopadhyay and directed by Saikat Ghosh, it stems from a witty and eccentric narrative between a writer and his friend. Performed by Susnato Bhattacherjee and Anindya Sain, 16 Pata is a treat to watch for theatre lovers.