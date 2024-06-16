Catch a glimpse of 'Ripples of Reflection' by Nikita Agarwal in Kolkata

Kolkata-based artist Nikita Agarwal, with a degree in business management and a fashion designing diploma, dabbles in producing eclectic, mixed-media art form pieces on canvas. She is ready with her latest collection, Ripples of Reflection, based on Benaras. A kaleidoscope of colours that leaves an indelible impression on the soul. Most of her work has spirited use of colour, including soft and robust shades. By using the ideal mix of colours, she hopes to portray my creativity within my audience, and the latest collection would be no different.

Where: Taj Bengal Promenade

When: June 17-23