Engaging and affordable art exhibition comes to Salt Lake

If you are an art lover, then visiting the Affordable Art Fair at Salt Lake should be on your charts this weekend. Taking place for the first time at Aikatan, the fair will have over 100 artists showcasing their work. It makes art accessible and affordable for everyone. Most importantly, it would also make the visitors engaged in art through activities like live pottery. An initiative of Daughtor, an art platform founded by Mallika Chanda, the exhibition will be attended by Consul General Qin Yong as chief guest on Saturday.