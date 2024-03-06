Monkey Bar and Surface Play present floral decor workshop, Spring Soiree

Monkey Bar collaborates with the floral atelier, Surface Play for you to revel in the splendour of the season at their ‘Spring Soiree’. Visit Monkey Bar for an exquisite celebration of the season’s beauty and prepare to immerse yourself in an evening of creativity, indulgence and enchantment. From the delicate art of floral arrangement to macaron painting, the event promises a melody of sights, tastes, and textures that will leave you spellbound.

Experience the beauty of spring blossoms like never before! Dive into the art of floral arrangement on a reusable candle holder which can be used to adorn your spaces; guided by the experts at Surface Play. Learn the techniques to create stunning floral displays that will add elegance to any space. Indulge your senses in an edible art experience! Paint macarons using edible paint led by Chef Shikha Jain of Crumb & Co. Let your imagination run wild as you transform these delectable treats into miniature masterpieces.

Treat your palate to a delightful array of dishes, including the zesty Chilli Cheese Rolls, the fragrant Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Dumplings, the hearty Farmhouse Pizza, and the indulgent Truffle & Cheesy Baby Potatoes. Sip on the essence of spring with some boozy soiree cocktails! Rejuvenate your senses with the Hipster Smash, a refreshing fusion of vodka, cucumber-elderflower spritz, succulent watermelon, and invigorating mint. And don't miss the Toast to Calcutta, featuring gin, homemade gondhoraj lime cordial, and tonic water—a delightful homage to the vibrant spirit of Kolkata.

Awaken your senses and indulge in the splendour of spring with Surface Play’s enchanting Spring Soiree at Monkey Bar!

Price: Rs 3500

Where: 901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

When: March 21 | 4 to 6.30 pm

For Booking: +91 8420309813