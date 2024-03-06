Shop the latest styles at Spring Edit

Head over to the Spring Edit organised by The Trunk, for some retail therapy. With Spring/ summer knocking on the doors, Holi just a few weeks away and of course Bengali new year coming up, it’s time to stock up on your wardrobe and gifts with the latest collection. The three-day pop-up will have NGOs like Anjali and Ishwar Sankalpa and home-grown brands exhibiting their latest designs across home decor, apparels, jewellery, accessories, artworks and wellness. Some of the brands taking part include FACES, House of Bengal, Lavanya, and Soapy Tales. Do not worry if so much shopping makes you hurry. Check out Baking Story and Savour It for all your hunger craves.