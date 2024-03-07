Here's what will keep you engaged around town this week

Here's what you can go for around town this week
Voices of Women
Celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with an enriching panel discussion by voices of women and about women at the British Council from 6 pm onwards. Drawing from the documentary named Women’s Voices by Sreyashi Ghosh, artiste and activist; the evening will have a panel discussion by eminent names from the industry. Niladri Chatterjee, professor at Kalyani University, Rukshana Kapadia, blogger and LGBTQ++ torchbearer and Subha Das Mollick, teacher and documentary film maker would be part of the panel.
The Grand Feast
To celebrate the spirit of womanhood Oberoi Grand hosts gala feasts in its restaurants on March 8. While threesixtythree will leave you spoilt for choices in its globally inspired lunch and dinner menu curated by expert chefs, be prepared for a Thai treat at Baan Thai by Chef Klae Somsuay. The reservations are on from 12:30pm to 3pm and 7:30 pm to 11pm at +91 33 2249 2323.
Six Decades of Art
Art lovers cannot miss out on the exhibition of paintings by Ganesh Haloi. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in collaboration with Birla Academy of Art and Culture present Ganesh Haloi Re-citations: Rhymes about land, water and sky, Six decades of Painting. The exhibition has been curated by Roobina Karode and is on till April 13, 2024 at the Academy. It gives an insight into artworks spanning six decades where abstraction, evolution, memories and experience shape the artist’s perception to nature and architecture.
One at play
Theatre lovers can head over to Behala Sarat Sadan on March 8 to watch an intriguing performance called Noorjahan. A Theatre Platform production, it is directed by Debashish Ray. It will begin from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available on Thirbell.
Shop Your Heart Away
Here’s some shopping therapy before Poila Boishakh to uplift your mood. Tomar Shohor Boishakh Edit is all here for the weekend at Ganges Art Gallery with several renowned home-grown brands like Karubasona, Golpo, Saajo, Piku and more. It runs from March 9 -10 noon to 8 pm.
Shopping Spree| Mar 9| Jodhpur Park
Shopping, Music, Art, and a lot of fun is what describes the essence of The Art Cart’s Canvas Carnival. The latest edit will take place at Jodhpur Park road where several local brands will be exhibiting their newest spring/ summer collections. The pop-up will be on from noon to 9 pm on March 9 and 10.
Culinary celebrations
Celebrate with your girl gang for over a month at the Hard Rock Café making everyday special. Dig into an array of appetizing dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and do not forget to check out their signature drinks and desseerts. Up for grabs is toasted bun, with zesty lemon, herbs, butter, tangy remoulade sauce or Coconut Almond Sundae. On till April 30.