Here's what will keep you engaged around town this week

Voices of Women

Celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with an enriching panel discussion by voices of women and about women at the British Council from 6 pm onwards. Drawing from the documentary named Women’s Voices by Sreyashi Ghosh, artiste and activist; the evening will have a panel discussion by eminent names from the industry. Niladri Chatterjee, professor at Kalyani University, Rukshana Kapadia, blogger and LGBTQ++ torchbearer and Subha Das Mollick, teacher and documentary film maker would be part of the panel.

The Grand Feast

To celebrate the spirit of womanhood Oberoi Grand hosts gala feasts in its restaurants on March 8. While threesixtythree will leave you spoilt for choices in its globally inspired lunch and dinner menu curated by expert chefs, be prepared for a Thai treat at Baan Thai by Chef Klae Somsuay. The reservations are on from 12:30pm to 3pm and 7:30 pm to 11pm at +91 33 2249 2323.