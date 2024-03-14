British Council hosts special LGBTQIA+ film screenings

Head over to British Council for a special screening of five global LGBTQIA+ movies. Titled Five Films for Freedom and in association with The Queer Muslim project, five short films will be screened namely Little One, Cursive, The First Kiss, Compton’s 22 and Halfway. The line-up screens movies from The Philippines, India, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the initiative the narrative of the films reflects on authenticity and resilience. From historic defiance to romance, the films delve into starting a conversation full of inspiration and empathy worldwide.