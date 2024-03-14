Here's what you can do around town this week

Here's a sneak peek of events around town.

Innovative Theatre

Head over to G D Birla Sabhaghar to experience an internationally travelled physical theatre by Don Gnu, Denmark in association with Pickle Factory Dance Foundation. What begins as a simple idea of crossing the street magnifies into humour, slapstick, acrobatics and of course a bit of Bollywood! The performance titled Walk-Man begins at 7 pm on March 15. Tickets on Insider.

Vintage Music

If you love vintage music, then this is one sensory experience that you would not want to miss. Visit Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) for an evening of soulful music at the amphitheater with a 78 RPM Shellac Discs. Transport yourself to a Guzra Hua Zamana with voices from legends like Gauhar Jaan, Bade Ghulam Ali, Begum Akhtar, and more. The session starts at 6 pm on March 16 and is open to 15 years and above. Tickets are on the official KCC website.

Creative Melodies

Welcome Spring / Summer with a terrace musical soiree @Home presented by Hamdasti, Ponder Alt, and Pickle Factory Dance Foundation. Musicians Aditi Ramesh and Sangram Mukhopadhyay will be there to entertain the guests with their music practices which expand genre and have an interactive discussion about music today. The event begins at 7 pm on March 17. Register 9674969415 | 9836342110