Here's what you can do around town this week

Here's a sneak peek of events around town.
Innovative Theatre
Head over to G D Birla Sabhaghar to experience an internationally travelled physical theatre by Don Gnu, Denmark in association with Pickle Factory Dance Foundation. What begins as a simple idea of crossing the street magnifies into humour, slapstick, acrobatics and of course a bit of Bollywood! The performance titled Walk-Man begins at 7 pm on March 15. Tickets on Insider.
Vintage Music
If you love vintage music, then this is one sensory experience that you would not want to miss. Visit Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) for an evening of soulful music at the amphitheater with a 78 RPM Shellac Discs. Transport yourself to a Guzra Hua Zamana with voices from legends like Gauhar Jaan, Bade Ghulam Ali, Begum Akhtar, and more. The session starts at 6 pm on March 16 and is open to 15 years and above. Tickets are on the official KCC website.
Creative Melodies
Welcome Spring / Summer with a terrace musical soiree @Home presented by Hamdasti, Ponder Alt, and Pickle Factory Dance Foundation. Musicians Aditi Ramesh and Sangram Mukhopadhyay will be there to entertain the guests with their music practices which expand genre and have an interactive discussion about music today. The event begins at 7 pm on March 17. Register 9674969415 | 9836342110
Revisiting Gauhar Jaan
Nabamayukh Natyasanstha presents The Dancing Girl, Gauhar Jaan based on the life of the famous dancer-singer Gauhar Jaan on March 17. The play will be performed from 6:30 pm onwards at Madhusudhan Mancha. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Brunch it out!
If you want to enjoy a lazy day brunch, then head over to Taki Taki for its Rising Sun Brunch. Dig into delicacies like Tom Yum Soup, California Salad, Sushi, dim Sums, and more with an assortment of desserts. Available Tuesday to Sunday.
Power Play
Brace yourself to witness the rise and fall of Shakespeare’s powerful character Macbeth on stage on March 21. Presented by 10th Planet and directed by Sharanya Dey, watch how the protagonist comes alive through this powerful drama which will be performed at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Holi Party
It’s time to make your Holi party plans with friends and family. Check out Rain Dance presented by Off Beat CCU on March 25 and gather your gang for a fun day. With live music, food, and a complimentary thandaai make the most of the festivities. The event begins from 11 am onwards. Tickets on Insider.