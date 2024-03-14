Witness screening of Korean movies at The Seoul Story this Sunday!

The Indo-Dubai International Film Festival is set to host a special screening exclusively featuring Korean movies at The Seoul Story, Park Street on March 17, 5 pm onwards. This event, tailored for Korean film enthusiasts, will showcase three captivating Korean films. This has been organised keeping in mind how Korean entertainment is so much more other than K-Dramas, and to make it accessible for cinema enthusiasts.

The films that will be screened are St.Ranger by Hyukjin Jeon, Anatomy of Sadness by Seryung Yoon and director Yebin Sim's Snap.

The event will be attended by Korean delegates as well.

What: Korean Film Festival

Where: The Seoul Story

When: March 17, 5 pm onwards