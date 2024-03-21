Check out the coolest events around town

Here are some of the events you can check out this week
Sizzler on a plate
Get ready to experience global flavours in the form of sizzlers at The Astor Kolkata. The sizzler food festival will have mouthwatering dishes like BBQ Cottage Cheese Skewers, Tandoori Broccoli, Jamaican Jerk Spiced Chicken, or Shanghai Fish to name a few. On till March 25.
Jazz-y Night
Music Lovers can head over to Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on March 22 for a soulful musical evening with the Triple Stop performing jazz tunes for the audience. So gather your gang and book your seats right away. Do not forget to check out their newly opened bar for a drink to go along with the melodious music. For Reservations check official social media.
Art Wonders
The CIMA Art Gallery is back with the third installment of its 12 Masters Exhibition. The displays which have been specially curated as part of their ongoing 30th Anniversary celebrations reflect artworks by Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, Sarbari Roy Chowdhury, and Lalu Prasad Shaw. Open to all till April 13, 2024
Can’t Not Comedy
Sit tight and let International Comedy Superstar Daniel Sloss take you on a whirlwind tour of laughter with his wit and punches on March 24 . The comedian would be performing at Kala Mandir during his India tour – Can’t. The event which begins at 7 pm cannot be photographed or recorded and is advised for individuals above 16 years. Tickets are available on Insider.
A performance to remember
The Sapphire Annual Gala night on March 27 at Gyan Mancha will see the premiere of KITAREBA 2.0 conceptualised by Sudarshan Chakravorty. The performance narrates the effect of war on women and children through emotion, pain, agony, displacement, migration, and violence. It will be an extravagant show with over 50 performers taking to the stage through movement, spoken text, and multimedia placements. Tickets are available on Boshow.
Macbeth meets Kathak
In one of the most innovative performances Kathak luminary Sudip Chakraborty curates a narration of Macbeth infused with Kathak. Titled, Out, Damned Spot, it is a solo performance of the Shakespearean drama and dance for an enthralling audio-visual experience. It will be held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity from 6 pm onwards on Mar 30. Tickets are available on the official KCC website.
Sanam in Kolkata
The all-boys band that has won everyone’s heart, Sanam, is to make a stop at Kolkata’s Nicco Park on March 30. Sway to the melodious tunes of their songs during this unforgettable event. Gather your friends and reserve a spot today! Tickets are available at BookMyShow.