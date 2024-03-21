Check out the coolest events around town

Sizzler on a plate

Get ready to experience global flavours in the form of sizzlers at The Astor Kolkata. The sizzler food festival will have mouthwatering dishes like BBQ Cottage Cheese Skewers, Tandoori Broccoli, Jamaican Jerk Spiced Chicken, or Shanghai Fish to name a few. On till March 25.

Jazz-y Night

Music Lovers can head over to Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on March 22 for a soulful musical evening with the Triple Stop performing jazz tunes for the audience. So gather your gang and book your seats right away. Do not forget to check out their newly opened bar for a drink to go along with the melodious music. For Reservations check official social media.

Art Wonders

The CIMA Art Gallery is back with the third installment of its 12 Masters Exhibition. The displays which have been specially curated as part of their ongoing 30th Anniversary celebrations reflect artworks by Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, Sarbari Roy Chowdhury, and Lalu Prasad Shaw. Open to all till April 13, 2024