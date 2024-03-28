Here's what to look forward to in Kolkata

Baisakh Bonanza

Kham Kheyal presents the lifestyle exhibition Art-e-Baisakh where you can discover some unique local brands with their food, apparel, jewellery, and more. With with Poila Baisakh knocking on the doors, here’s your chance to complete all the last-minute shopping. Head over to Bimala Sadan from 3 pm to 9 pm. On from April 5-7, Entry Free.

Crochet Charms

With a growing trend in favour of Crochet, the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) offers you the opportunity to learn more about this art form and implement it to make items of your choice. Thread and Yearn is a beginner’s workshop on crochet that will touch upon the history, patterns, stitches, choosing the right yarn, and making your own earrings and necklaces. Begins on April 6. Register via KCC website.

‘O’some Orry

The newest chill–out place in town Hashtag hosts the social media sensation Orry for a special Bollywood pop-up night on April 13. Dance the night away to the tunes of the DJs and don’t forget to indulge in their signature dishes. Starts 9 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.

Musical Melodies

Musical duo Sahana and Samantak will take to the stage at Aban Mahal on April 13 to create the ambiance of an unforgettable evening for the audience. If you would love to soak your senses in some good music, then head over to the musical performance from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.