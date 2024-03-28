Here's what to look forward to in Kolkata

Here's what to do around town in the coming weeks.
Performer’s Plight
Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts to watch an innovative live performance by The Stage Doors. Directed by Rijita Chatterjee, Rangapeeth is the story of theatre performers and their lives. The doors open at 3 pm on March 30. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Artistic Adaptation
Rabindranath Tagore’s classic Kabuliwala has been adapted numerous times on stage and screens. Here’s another interpretation presented by Ho-Jo-Bo-Ro-Lawon Madhusudhan Mancha. Director Chandan Sen reinvents the narrative with modern elements. The play starts from 6:30 pm onwards on March 31. Tickets on Thirdbell.
Shopping Spree
Here’s your cue to engage in some street shopping but from homegrown brands. Caravan brings Parboni, a unique street pop-up where you can find apparel, jewellery, accessories, food, and art, on the same street. Visit Lake View Road and find a dynamic range of knick knacks to lay your hands on. On from April 5-7, noon onwards. Entry Free.
Baisakh Bonanza
Kham Kheyal presents the lifestyle exhibition Art-e-Baisakh where you can discover some unique local brands with their food, apparel, jewellery, and more. With with Poila Baisakh knocking on the doors, here’s your chance to complete all the last-minute shopping. Head over to Bimala Sadan from 3 pm to 9 pm. On from April 5-7, Entry Free.
Crochet Charms
With a growing trend in favour of Crochet, the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) offers you the opportunity to learn more about this art form and implement it to make items of your choice. Thread and Yearn is a beginner’s workshop on crochet that will touch upon the history, patterns, stitches, choosing the right yarn, and making your own earrings and necklaces. Begins on April 6. Register via KCC website.
‘O’some Orry
The newest chill–out place in town Hashtag hosts the social media sensation Orry for a special Bollywood pop-up night on April 13. Dance the night away to the tunes of the DJs and don’t forget to indulge in their signature dishes. Starts 9 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.
Musical Melodies
Musical duo Sahana and Samantak will take to the stage at Aban Mahal on April 13 to create the ambiance of an unforgettable evening for the audience. If you would love to soak your senses in some good music, then head over to the musical performance from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.