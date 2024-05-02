Here’s what to look forward to in Kolkata this week

Check out some cool stuffs to do this week
Steal some cool moments from the hot summer days and embark on a cruise along the river Ganges with Vivada Cruises. With fresh snacks served on board and wonderful views to lose yourself in, this should be on your summer-time experience list. Daily cruise available. Tickets on Insider.
Celebrate a three-day culinary and musical extravaganza at Mehico, Kolkata. The Cinco de Mayo celebrates the vibrancy of the country with three distinct themes for three days over the weekend. Enjoy the beats of a live Mariachi band on Friday whereas indulge in a Goan fiesta with Sujan Shetty from Slow Tide Goa on Saturday and conclude the celebrations with a special menu on Sunday. Till May 5.
Elevate your intellect and senses through an evening of poetry and music at Sisir Mancha. Journeys, will include readings by inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee with music by Shibasish Banerjee and anchored by Sharmistha Goswami Chatterjee. The event begins at 6:45 pm. For more information contact 8240225598.
Delve into the curious world of science fiction drama, Ami Pluto, inspired by Steve Metzger’s ‘Pluto Visits Earth’. Presented by Beadon Street Subham and directed by Anamitra Khan, the play is all set to entertain the audience from 6:15 pm at Girish Mancha. Tickets are available at Thirdbell.
See history unfold in front of yourself on stage with the drama, Mahatma Bonam Gandhi starring Anirban Chakrabarty and Sujoyneel Mukhopadhyay in lead roles. The theatre begins at 6:15 pm at Madhusudhan Mancha. Tickets are available at Thirdbell.
Directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay, a Pancham Baidik production, Nakshatra Shikar transports you back to the time of Samudragupta and the power play in his kingdom. Catch the latest show of this popular drama at Madhusudhan Mancha. Tickets are available at Thirdbell.
Learn the art of basic filmmaking through this interesting workshop at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. This summer Camp organised in collaboration with FootPrint @ The Peninsula Studios aims to equip participants with knowledge of storytelling, narrative, pre and post-production and several other facets of the art. May 20 onwards. To register visit KCC official website.