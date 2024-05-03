Kolkata

Head over to a pool party at this Kolkata hotel

Food, music, and fun await you.
Kolkata people, if you want to beat the heat this weekend, then join in for the pool party at Novotel Kolkata. The Beat the Heat Pool Party on May 4 has an impressive artiste line-up which you should not miss. There would be delicious food, peppy music, cool waters and fun galore. The menu will be specially curated to satisfy the taste-buds of the party-goers. On the music front, check out artistes like Freakuency, Manish Patwa, and Killswitch.

What: Beat the Heat Pool Party

Where: Novotel Kolkata

When: May 4, 3 pm onwards

Reservations: +91-6290100616

