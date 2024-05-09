Channel your inner artist at this floral art workshop in Kolkata on May 11

If you are still not over the MET Gala theme, here’s your chance to channel your inner artist and get your own interpretation on canvas. Art Fitoor hosts the Brush and Bloom, floral painting experience at The Bhawanipur House.

Renowned artist Punita Agarwal, founder of the former would be hosting the workshop. Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned painter, there is something in it for everybody. Also, while you paint, indulge in the lip-smacking delicacies from the café, including Mini Sliders, Fish Fingers, Choco Tart, or refreshing drinks like Virgin Mojito. Are you ready for an artistic experience?