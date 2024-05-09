What's happening in Kolkata this week?

Here's what's happening around town this week.
Embark on a culinary journey to tropical flavours with Paprika Gourmet’s Mango Special Delights. Check out dishes like Mango Sushi Cake, Mango Mexican Bowl, Mango Cream Box, Mango Sticky Rice, Mango Tiramisu, Mango cakesicles and more. Available until July 2024. To order call, 9007022678/79/80.
Gift your mother a beautiful sunset experience on Mother’s Day with the Sunset Cruise on the Hooghly. Organised by The Barge Company, the evening promises to leave you mesmerized with iconic views of the river and the Howrah Bridge, a chance to witness the Ganga Arati, complimentary snacks and food on board and lots of fun. The boat sets sail from the Outram Ghat 5:30 onwards. Tickets available online.
This Mother’s Day celebrate with the special woman in your life by presenting her with a freshly baked cake from 7th Heaven. Their new collection of Mother’s Day cakes are available in flavours like Black forest, Tiramisu, Fresh Fruit, Death by chocolate, and chef’s special Ferrero Rocher. Available till May 12 on order or walk-in basis at Anwar Shah and Salt Lake outlets. INR 499 onwards.
Based on the original short story Bhuto by master storyteller Satyajit Ray, the eponymous play will be staged by Kabyakala Mannan Sanskritik Goshti o Debantara Arts on May 13. It has been directed by Sumit Kumar Ray and adapted by Antara Chatterjee. The play which deals with the art of ventriloquism is all about giving the chills to the viewers. The drama starts at 7 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts. Tickets available online.
Visit the Academy of Fine Arts on May 16 to watch a spectacular show of Spare Parts. The narrative follows the journey of an ordinary Madhu Basak, whose growth to the pinnacle of power takes him away from being humane. Organised by Ruprong the play is directed by Seema Mukhopadhay and written by Swapanmoy Chakraborty. It starts from 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
If you are planning to take some time out from your busy schedules then take a break at the nearby Vedic Village Spa Resort especially on May 19. A wonderful jugalbandi of music and food, all by guest experts await you. While Chef Poonam Dedhia takes you on a culinary tour of the lost recipes of Kutchi- Kathiyawadi cuisine; musicians Somali Panda, Pandit Ramlal Mishra, Ustad Hassan Haider Khan, Dada Khan Jena Manganiyar weave magic through vocals, sarengi, shehnai, and sufi notes respectively from 5 pm onwards. More details on official site and social media.
Trust stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral to take you on a whirlwind journey of laughter with his witty comments and comic timings. Catch him once again in the City of Joy as he performs his set – Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai at the GD Birla Sabhaghar. Do not miss out in this opportunity and head over to the venue to attend his genius from 7 pm onwards on May 26. Tickets available online.