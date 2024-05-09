What's happening in Kolkata this week?

If you are planning to take some time out from your busy schedules then take a break at the nearby Vedic Village Spa Resort especially on May 19. A wonderful jugalbandi of music and food, all by guest experts await you. While Chef Poonam Dedhia takes you on a culinary tour of the lost recipes of Kutchi- Kathiyawadi cuisine; musicians Somali Panda, Pandit Ramlal Mishra, Ustad Hassan Haider Khan, Dada Khan Jena Manganiyar weave magic through vocals, sarengi, shehnai, and sufi notes respectively from 5 pm onwards. More details on official site and social media.