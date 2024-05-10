Kolkata

Listen to All Square Live in Kolkata on May 11

Head over for a musical and gastronomic experience this Saturday
Music lovers, head over to the Hard Rock Café on Park Street to listen to the beats of the home-grown band All Square Live. The four-member band will be playing at the venue from 8:30 pm onwards and their playlist guarantees an unforgettable sonic experience.

Apart from the music, indulge yourself in wonderful food like Classic Nachos, Fiesta Platters, and drinks like Tropical Margarita and Passionfruit Mai Tai.

What: All Square Live

Where: Hard Rock Café, Kolkata

When: Saturday, May 11

Timing: 8:30 pm onwards

Register: +91 33-48108563

