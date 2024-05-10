Listen to All Square Live in Kolkata on May 11

Music lovers, head over to the Hard Rock Café on Park Street to listen to the beats of the home-grown band All Square Live. The four-member band will be playing at the venue from 8:30 pm onwards and their playlist guarantees an unforgettable sonic experience.

Apart from the music, indulge yourself in wonderful food like Classic Nachos, Fiesta Platters, and drinks like Tropical Margarita and Passionfruit Mai Tai.