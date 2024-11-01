7 events in Kolkata to entertain you this week!

Ganges Art Gallery presents Paraphernalia of Thoughts, showcasing recent works by Chandrima Bhattacharyya. Inaugurated by art historian Dr. Tapati Guha-Thakurta, this exhibition explores intricate themes through a unique artistic lens. Running till November 22 from 11 AM to 7 PM, the gallery invites art lovers to experience a compelling collection that dives into the complexities of thought and emotion.
Experience the legacy of Bengali theatre with Binodini Opera, a powerful music-based drama exploring the life of Nati Binodini, a groundbreaking actress of 19th-century Bengali theatre. Directed by Abanti Chakraborty and performed by Sudipta Chakraborty, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, through song and powerful performances, Binodini Opera examines patriarchy and the struggles of a woman transcending societal constraints.
Dive into an evening of jazz fusion with Mousumi Datta and her ensemble, Lazy Pockets, at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on November 2 at 8 PM. Mousumi, a versatile vocalist and bassist, brings her 9-year Khayal training to her unique compositions, blending Indian classical sounds with jazz, funk, and Bengali folk. Joined by Samrat on keys, Swarnendu on sarod, and Swarnavo on drums, this lineup promises an immersive live music experience.
Rangaroop presents Manmoyee Girls' School, a humorous drama set against the backdrop of a village rivalry that sparks the foundation of a girls' school. Written by Rabindranath Maitra and directed by Seema Mukhopadhyay, the play follows the amusing twists that ensue when an unemployed man and woman pretend to be a married couple to secure teaching positions. Premiering at the Academy of Fine Arts on November 3 at 6:30 PM, this play delivers wit and intrigue for theatre enthusiasts.
Prepare for a laugh riot as Karunesh Talwar takes the stage at Kala Kunj Auditorium on November 8, 8 pm onwards. Known for his witty take on life's quirks, Karunesh offers a refreshing perspective on everyday situations with his signature humour. This live comedy show promises an evening of laughter and relatability.
Catch Ballimaaraan, led by renowned actor, singer, and lyricist Piyush Mishra, live at Science City Auditorium on November 9 at 7:30 pm. Known for its poetic, soul-stirring music, the band blends retro styles with modern beats, featuring fan-favourites like Aarambh and Husna. UdanKhatola embodies Piyush’s journey through life and art, offering fans an introspective musical experience.
Head over to the Milan Mela grounds for a night of electrifying music as Talwiinder lights up the stage. Known for his high energy performances, Talwiinder promises to immerse fans in a unique musical experience that captures the spirit of Kolkata’s dynamic event scene. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with beats, vibes, and celebration under the open sky.
