7 events in Kolkata to entertain you this week!

Experience the legacy of Bengali theatre with Binodini Opera, a powerful music-based drama exploring the life of Nati Binodini, a groundbreaking actress of 19th-century Bengali theatre. Directed by Abanti Chakraborty and performed by Sudipta Chakraborty, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, through song and powerful performances, Binodini Opera examines patriarchy and the struggles of a woman transcending societal constraints.

Showing on November 1 at 6:30 PM at the Academy of Fine Arts. Tickets available online.