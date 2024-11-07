From theatre to comedy shows, here are seven events in Kolkata for you this week

Step into the enchanting world of D. Sarkar, India’s celebrated illusionist, for a night of spellbinding magic. With over 12 years of experience, D. Sarkar promises awe-inspiring illusions and breathtaking acts that redefine wonder. Join him for an unforgettable experience of mystery and amazement at Behala Sarat Sadan on November 9 & 10, from 4 pm onwards. Secure your tickets and prepare to be mesmerised by one of the country’s most captivating magic shows. Tickets available online.
Deadpan comedy icon Shreeja Chaturvedi takes the stage with her signature wit and ‘Mughal attitude’ in a one-hour show packed with hilarity and biting commentary. Described by Shreeja as ‘funny’, her performance challenges boundaries with sharp observations and humor. Expect a memorable evening at Kala Kunj Auditorium on November 9, starting at 8 pm, where comedy meets intelligence, and Shreeja’s unique style will keep audiences laughing all night. Tickets available online.
Experience the intricate world of the Nagas through Pablo Bartholomew’s evocative photography at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. The exhibition opens on November 9 at 6 pm in the Sarala Birla Gallery, offering a visual journey into the Naga culture and identity. This powerful exhibition will be open to the public until December 15, inviting art lovers to explore Pablo Bartholomew’s compelling portrayal of heritage and tradition.
Nicco Park in Kolkata gears up for an exhilarating night of rock and fusion music on November 9. The lineup features Kolkata’s beloved rock band Fossils and the genre-bending Thaikkudam Bridge. With Fossils’ hard-hitting Bengali rock and Thaikkudam Bridge’s blend of Indian classical and rock, this festival celebrates musical diversity. Get ready for an electrifying atmosphere that brings together fans of rock, metal, and fusion under one sky from 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Meyeti presents a gripping psychological thriller about vengeance and justice, performed by Goutam Haldar, Bindia Ghosh, and Kishor Sengupta. Set in post-regime Chile, the story follows Paulina, a survivor of torture, as she confronts her past when she encounters a man who may have been her tormentor. Witness an intense narrative of survival and retribution at the Academy of Fine Arts on November 10, starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
Mala O Moli is a dark comedy that delves into marriage’s challenges and the longing for new connections. As a man seeks solace from his mundane relationship, unexpected twists lead to a surreal exploration of love, mystery, and introspection. A murder trial, fantastical arguments, and the clash of old and new relationships bring laughs and intrigue. Organized by Chakdah Natyajan, this play will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on November 14, from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Legendary Bengali band Chandrabindoo returns with their highly anticipated 10th album, promising an unforgettable evening for both loyal fans and new listeners. Known for their witty, relatable lyrics and engaging sound, Chandrabindoo’s music resonates across generations. Don’t miss their live performance at GD Birla Sabhaghar on November 17, starting at 7:30 pm. Get ready to experience fresh tunes and classic favorites in a musical evening crafted to bring nostalgia and joy. Tickets available online.