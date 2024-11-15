Fun events in Kolkata to keep you busy this week!

Watch the bittersweet journey of two colleagues in Typist at the Academy of Fine Arts on November 15, 6:30 pm onwards. The play follows Aniruddha Halder, a law student, and Indrani Dasgupta, as their short-term office tenure turns into years. As they grow older together, the futility and warmth of daily life come to light. Performed by Debshankar Halder and Poulomi Chattopadhyay, this story captures the beauty and melancholy of life’s small moments. Tickets are available online.