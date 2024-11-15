Fun events in Kolkata to keep you busy this week!

Tapas Sarkar presents The Quest Within, an exhibition of vibrant and thought-provoking paintings by Silajit Ghosh, curated by Nanak Ganguly. Held at The Harrington Street Arts Centre till November 17, this event also marks the launch of Silajit's book. The opening night featured esteemed guests, including Didier Talpen, French Consul General, and renowned artists Dr. Jogen Chowdhury and Chhatrapati Dutta. Dive into Silajit's expressive journey through this captivating display.
Watch the bittersweet journey of two colleagues in Typist at the Academy of Fine Arts on November 15, 6:30 pm onwards. The play follows Aniruddha Halder, a law student, and Indrani Dasgupta, as their short-term office tenure turns into years. As they grow older together, the futility and warmth of daily life come to light. Performed by Debshankar Halder and Poulomi Chattopadhyay, this story captures the beauty and melancholy of life’s small moments. Tickets are available online.
Sita’s story unfolds on stage as Sitayan at Madhusudan Mancha, November 16, 6:30 pm onwards. This powerful performance by Rokeya Ray examines the life of Sita through a feminist lens, portraying her struggles and sacrifices in a world dominated by men’s will. It reveals the injustices she faced in the name of upholding societal ideals, offering a profound commentary on women’s roles in traditional narratives. Tickets are available online.
Join the laughter and poetry fusion with Manhar Seth’s pomedy performance at the Kala Kunj Auditorium on November 17, 7:30 pm onwards. Combining the wit of stand-up comedy with the rhythm of poetry, this event promises a fresh take on relatable life stories and cultural quirks. Don’t miss this unique experience that blends humour and depth in every line. Tickets are available online.
Celebrate the musical genius of Salil Chowdhury at GD Birla Sabhaghar on November 19, 5:30 pm onwards. The Anadapur Salil Chowdhury Birth Centenary Society and Surodhwoni present a grand homage to his legacy, featuring iconic compositions from Chhoti Si Baat to Anand. Bengal’s finest artists will bring Chowdhury’s timeless Bengali and Hindi melodies to life in a special centenary tribute. Tickets are available online.
Experience the bold energy of Bengali rap with ‘A Night of Bangla Rap & Revolution’ at Park Street Social on November 21, 7 pm onwards. Mofosholii presents WhySir launching ‘The Album’, an anthem for Bengal’s underground rap scene, alongside captivating vocals from Bidishah and Meheka on guitar. This evening is more than a performance; it’s a celebration of Bengali subculture. Tickets are available online.
Prepare to laugh as Abhishek Upmanyu brings his unique observational comedy to life, exploring everyday life’s quirks at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on November 23, 5:30 pm. His wit and humour span relationships, technology, and culture, making this show a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a fresh take on daily life. He will also be performing at GD Birla Sabhaghar on November 24, 2 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.