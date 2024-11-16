Experience a night of music and glamour in Kolkata

Following sensational performances in Delhi and Bangalore, the Kitty Su Royale now arrives in Kolkata, brought to you by Kitty Su Pop-Up Events. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial, and the city’s iconic heritage, this exclusive night promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Prepare to be dazzled by the remarkable Rani KoHeNur and the legendary Usha Uthup, who will take the stage with their electrifying performances. Supporting acts will set the perfect tone for an unforgettable evening, with doors opening at 7 pm and the grand performance commencing at 9 pm.

Don’t miss out on this regal affair and make memories to last a lifetime. Plus, for those looking to keep the night alive, an exclusive after-party awaits at Wilson’s from midnight onwards (separate cover charges apply).

When: November 16, Saturday

Where: The Rooftop, The LaLiT Great Eastern

Timings: 7 pm onwards