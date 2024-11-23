Floral artist Renu Poddar demonstrates the power of flowers, wax and creativity at a recently held workshop in Kolkata

The nip in the air reminds each of us that winter is arriving in the city. And when its winter, it’s the time for flowers to be in full bloom, social gatherings in the family, winter weddings, or date nights under the stars. But what is common in all of them are flowers and floral décors, The FICCI FLO Kolkata recently organised a members-only workshop at Kolkata Centre for Creativity called ‘Melting Petals’ where award-winning floral designer and artist Renu Poddar demonstrated the use of nature and wax to create floral pieces for all occasions.
Says Shradha Murarka, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Kolkata, “At FICCI FLO Kolkata, our aim is to inspire women to embrace creativity and explore diverse avenues of talent. The idea of organising the floral decor workshop stemmed from a desire to introduce our members to the artistic and innovative possibilities within floral design. By showcasing the incredible artistry of Renu Poddar, we hoped to encourage members to think beyond boundaries and embrace new techniques in their creative journeys.”
The workshop was attended by almost 50 members of the group who received creative tips on creating immersive floral designs with wax. With five unique designs which can be used at part of various decors, the workshop was enlightening and highlighted the power of nature, creativity and patience to produce breathtaking and elegant masterpieces.
The first design made with ice cubes and coloured molten wax was named Masoom while the second made with over thousand hand-made wire-wax petals with a light bulb in the middle was called Bindu. Renu took time out to live demonstrate the USP elements of each design like the wax petals, or was lampshade strings. Three more designs followed – Titanic made with skeleton leaves dipped in wax; The Shroom Forest, made with real and glue based mushrooms and Melting Love, an entire table décor made with plants, candles and wax lampshades. She also made from scratch a floral wristlet which opened doors to using flowers as accessories as well instead of just home decors items.
Shradha mentions, “The session was immensely well-received, with members taking away valuable insights into blending art with nature, especially through the unique use of molten wax and real flowers. It was a refreshing and inspiring experience that left everyone feeling creatively enriched.” The biggest takeaways from the workshop were the parameters of planning, acquiring all the right materials, and patiently making each element. The love put in hand-making everything from scratch lights up the faces of the viewers once they are subjected to the final design. A mixture of flowers, candles, and lights can truly transform any corner of the room or even the same centre-table into a piece of art and wonder.
“We are indeed planning more such engaging and innovative workshops in the future. While I can’t reveal too much just yet, you can expect events that continue to spark imagination, challenge conventional ideas, and empower women to tap into their full potential.” adds Murarka before signing off.