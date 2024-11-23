Floral artist Renu Poddar demonstrates the power of flowers, wax and creativity at a recently held workshop in Kolkata

The nip in the air reminds each of us that winter is arriving in the city. And when its winter, it’s the time for flowers to be in full bloom, social gatherings in the family, winter weddings, or date nights under the stars. But what is common in all of them are flowers and floral décors, The FICCI FLO Kolkata recently organised a members-only workshop at Kolkata Centre for Creativity called ‘Melting Petals’ where award-winning floral designer and artist Renu Poddar demonstrated the use of nature and wax to create floral pieces for all occasions.

Says Shradha Murarka, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Kolkata, “At FICCI FLO Kolkata, our aim is to inspire women to embrace creativity and explore diverse avenues of talent. The idea of organising the floral decor workshop stemmed from a desire to introduce our members to the artistic and innovative possibilities within floral design. By showcasing the incredible artistry of Renu Poddar, we hoped to encourage members to think beyond boundaries and embrace new techniques in their creative journeys.”