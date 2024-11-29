Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival returns for its 7th edition

The much-anticipated Chair Poetry Evenings is back with its seventh edition, celebrating the power of verse from November 30 to December 2, 2024. Featuring poets from 12 countries and 15 languages, the festival promises three days of enriching poetic exchanges at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, Alliance Française du Bengale, and Samilton Hotel Cloud Tavern. The highlight, ‘Poetry on the Cruise,’ will take place on the Hooghly River (entry by invitation).

This year’s participants include Annemarie Ní Churreáin, Brian Turner, Kishor Kadam, Romalyn Ante, and Yuriy Serebriansky. Two new translated poetry collections, Anger by Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri and Buddha by Yuriy Serebriansky, will be launched.

The festival opens with a folk-fusion musical rendition by Sayani Palit, Atif Ali Khan, and Prajna Dutta. Hosted by Chair Literary Trust, it is supported by international cultural organisations and embassies, aiming to spotlight poetry as a vital force against global turmoil.