Practice mindfulness with the sound of your voice

Discover the power of your voice to cultivate mindfulness at ReSound, an immersive workshop designed to connect you with your inner self through sound. Join Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj, the conceptor and facilitator, for a unique session that blends vocal resonance and mindfulness techniques.

Dive into a serene environment where your voice becomes your guide to self-awareness. Whether you're a seasoned mindfulness practitioner or a curious beginner, this workshop promises a refreshing and introspective experience.