Check out these seven upcoming events in Kolkata this weekend!

Here's what you can do this week
Get ready to elevate your Ashtami celebrations with Nikhil Chinapa on 11th October at M Bar And Kitchen! Expect a night of thrilling beats and electrifying vibes. Rally your crew and join him for an unforgettable experience. Tickets available online.
Discover Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s hidden talent as an artist at Tribe Golpark. This exclusive exhibition, running throughout October, celebrates the actor’s iconic paintings on Tribe Cafe’s 5th birthday. Till the end of October at Tribe Cafe, Golpark.
Henry Kothay brings to life the turmoil faced by taxi drivers amidst societal pressure and union dilemmas. Directed by Sourav Palodhi, featuring artists like Buddhadeb Das, Subhankar Haldar, etc. this play explores hope, rebellion, and human resilience. On October 11, 2:30 pm onwards at Academy of Fine Arts. Tickets available online.
Head over to Polo Floatel till October 13 for the Sharadiya Utsav Feast at Bridge Bistro Bar. Indulge in unlimited Bengali delicacies with soulful folk music in an exquisite riverside setting, for lunch and dinner.
On Karwa Chauth, celebrate love and commitment at Sanmarg Saat Vachan. Couples can renew their vows, participate in a manifestation session, and win prizes in fun games. Power couples will be honoured. On October 17, 3 pm onwards at Roots. Register via website for entry.
In a tribute to Manoj Mitra’s legacy, Shyamol Kumar Chakraborty presents Bastubhite, organised by Kolkata Natokwala. Experience the essence of his writing through this powerful stage production. On October 18, 6:30 pm onwards at Shishir Mancha. Tickets available online.
Step into a new dimension of live music featuring B Praak at his Kolkata Odyssey. This concert promises breathtaking visuals and immersive sound for an unforgettable evening. On October 20, 7 pm onwards at the Big Lawn, Nicco Park. Tickets available online.