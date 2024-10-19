7 events for you in Kolkata to chase away with post-pujo blues!

Here's what we have for you-
Indulge in a special Deckers Lane breakfast every Sunday this month from 8 AM to 10 AM at Maple, Club Verde Vista, Panchasayar. Choose from hearty Kolkata favourites like chicken stew, vegetable stew, or street-style dim toast, paired with toast, herb butter, idli, and sambar. Complete the experience with eggs made to order, tea, coffee, or masala tea. This is a weekend breakfast treat you don’t want to miss.
Explore the artistic journey of Rohitendra Chandra Deb at Dreamcatcher, an exhibition running till November 26, at The Red Bari, Kolkata. Deb’s works reflect his diverse experiences as a lawyer, musician, and spiritual seeker, offering introspective art across a range of mediums. Themes include nature, spirituality, and transformation, with a special focus on human connection to the cosmos. Curated by Anahita Banerjee, this exhibit is a visual reflection of profound simplicity. Open to all.
Experience the mysticism and intrigue of Hulusthul on October 20, 6:30 pm onwards at Girish Mancha. This Bengali play follows a hawker who sells seemingly useless objects, yet hides futuristic scientific wonders. The story blends realism and surrealism, with a touch of mystery in the atmosphere, lighting, and music. Performed by a talented ensemble cast, this play celebrates the triumph of truth over falsehood, reflecting the deeper essence of Indian culture. Tickets available online.
Get ready for an evening full of laughter with Zakir Khan, one of India’s most loved comedians, performing live on October 24 & 25 at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. Known for his relatable humour and witty storytelling, Zakir will bring his signature style to the stage, making audiences laugh out loud from 7 pm onwards. Don’t miss the chance to catch him live, as he explores themes of everyday life with charm and humour. Tickets available online.
Join Akash for an evocative evening of Bengali recitation on October 24 at Rabindra Sadan from 5:45 pm onwards. ‘Athoi Bhite,’ his latest solo performance, delves into the complex layers of contemporary life in India, exploring deep, reflective themes. Accompanied by pre-narration from Abdul Kafi and music by Susmita Dutta, Akash’s powerful voice and storytelling will leave the audience spellbound. This performance is a must-attend for lovers of Bengali literature and art. Tickets available online.
Catch the ever-entertaining Kunal Kamra live at GD Birla Sabhaghar on October 25, 7 pm onwards. Known for his bold, political satire and fearless comedy, Kunal is sure to keep the audience on their toes with his sharp humour and unique take on current events. Join the laughter-filled evening and watch him unravel societal absurdities with his clever punchlines. Tickets available online.
On stage at Bijane Bisher Neel, this dark comedy thriller follows a filmmaker desperate for a hit. When Sudarshan receives a brilliant script from his former student, a twisted joke about killing him for credit spirals into chaos. As the night unfolds with sharp humour and eerie tension, the story explores greed, trust, and ambition. The stellar cast brings complex characters to life, promising unexpected twists. The play is scheduled for October 25 at The Academy of Fine Arts with leading actors Arna Mukhopadhyay, Upabela Pal, and others, 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.