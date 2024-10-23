Celebrate in style at this festive pop-up in Kolkata!

Kolkata

The Diwali Pop-Up is set to bring an exclusive festive and lifestyle exhibition to Kolkata, offering a wide variety of products perfect for the festive season. This vibrant event will feature stalls such as JollyJoolz, showcasing exquisite jewellery, and Ishkiyaa, with a blend of Indian and Indo-Western apparel. For those seeking stylish western wear, Kriarj has it covered, while Hopskotch presents children's furnishings and gifting options. Indulge in sweet treats at Choccywocky, or explore the unique gift hampers from Wrapped Forever. 

There’s also a special focus on eco-friendly options with JuteCho offering jute lifestyle products. Don't miss out on Desi Blitz, displaying a variety of platters, mats, and bandarwals to enhance your home decor for Diwali. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to get festive shopping done in one place!

What : Diwali Pop-Up

When : Thursday, October 24

Timing : 11 AM to 7 PM 

Where : 5 Pretoria Street, Kanoi House, Kolkata

